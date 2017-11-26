Missing man's belongings found near Forth Road Bridge

A search has been launched to find Xingshaui Hu, with growing concerns for his welfare.

Missing: Xingshaui Hu took a train to Fife.

A search has been launched for a missing man whose belongings were found near the Forth Road Bridge.

Chinese national Xingshaui Hu took a train from Edinburgh Waverley to North Queensferry station on Friday, arriving at around 11pm.

The 23-year-old has not been heard from since then and police are growing concerned for his welfare.

Some of his personal belonging were found near the Forth Road Bridge and searches are taking place across Edinburgh and Fife to find any trace of him.

Inspector Steven Stewart said: "We want to trace Xingshaui as soon as possible to ensure he's alright and anyone with information should contact police immediately.

"In addition, we would also urge Xingshaui to get in touch and let us know he's safe and well."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police via 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.