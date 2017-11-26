Car bursts into flames at junction forcing closure of M90
The fire sent a cloud of black smoke across the motorway in Kinross-shire.
A southbound lane of the M90 has been closed after a car burst into flames.
The vehicle was reported on fire around 11.40am on Sunday at junction eight near Milnathort in Kinross-shire.
A could of black smoke was seen across the motorway.
Traffic Scotland said the car was on fire between slip roads at the junction.
Both southbound lanes were closed before one reopened around 12.15pm.
A fire service spokesman said the flames were extinguished using two hose reels and efforts were under way to recover the vehicle.
No one is understood to have been injured in the incident.
