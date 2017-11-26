Car bursts into flames at junction forcing closure of M90

The fire sent a cloud of black smoke across the motorway in Kinross-shire.

Blaze: Southbound lanes have been closed.

A southbound lane of the M90 has been closed after a car burst into flames.

The vehicle was reported on fire around 11.40am on Sunday at junction eight near Milnathort in Kinross-shire.

A could of black smoke was seen across the motorway.

Traffic Scotland said the car was on fire between slip roads at the junction.

Both southbound lanes were closed before one reopened around 12.15pm.

A fire service spokesman said the flames were extinguished using two hose reels and efforts were under way to recover the vehicle.

No one is understood to have been injured in the incident.

Blaze: Firefighters sent to the scene. Traffic Scotland

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.