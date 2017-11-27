Woman dies after car careers off road near golf course

Hayley Logan, 21, died after the incident on the A7 near Galashiels in the Borders.

Torwoodlee: A7 closed for ten hours. Google 2017/STV

A woman has died after her car careered off a road near a golf course.

Hayley Logan was in a Peugeot 107 when it crashed on the A7 next to Torwoodlee Golf Club near Galashiels in the Borders.

The 21-year-old from Stow was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but later died following the crash at 3.30am on Saturday.

Officers closed the road for ten hours while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Gary Taylor said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Hayley's family at this time and we continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"If you were on the A7 at Torwoodlee Golf Club in the early hours of Saturday morning and remember seeing anything suspicious then please contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information that can assist with this investigation should also get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

