Body of 18-year-old student found after drugs overdose

Emergency services were called to Edinburgh College on Milton Road East on Sunday.

Edinburgh: Man pronounced dead at scene. Google 2017/STV

The body of an 18-year-old student has been found after a drugs overdose at a college campus.

Emergency services were called to Edinburgh College on Milton Road East at 1.40am on Sunday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

STV News understands the man overdosed on drugs. Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of an 18-year-old ‎man at Edinburgh College's Milton Road East campus."

He added: "The death is being treated as unexplained, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

An Edinburgh College spokesman said: "This is incredibly sad news and all our thoughts are with our student's family and friends.

"We're making sure students on campus have as much support as possible and we're working closely with Police Scotland to assist their enquiries."

