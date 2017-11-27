  • STV
Queensferry Crossing to be closed to southbound traffic

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Bridge will only be open northbound from Thursday night until December 6.

Queensferry Crossing: 1.7 mile structure opened in August.
The Queensferry Crossing is to be closed to southbound traffic for five full days to allow for snagging works.

The new bridge over the Forth will only be open to northbound traffic from 10pm on Thursday, November 30, and is not scheduled to reopen in both directions until 6am on Wednesday, December 6.

Those travelling south will be rerouted to the Forth Road Bridge, with signs and traffic management in place to assist drivers.

Contractors say they have identified snagging works that require the lifting of the surfacing around the bridge expansion joints.

The works are intended to enable the crossing to open at a 70mph speed limit, a key milestone for the bridge planned for the end of December, subject to weather conditions.

If the weather is unfavourable over the five days it could disrupt the programme of roadworks, but officials say any changes will be publicised as soon as possible.

Construction of the £1.35bn bridge, which is more than 1.7 miles long, began in 2011 before opening at the end of August this year.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: "Successfully completing this snagging work will allow the Queensferry Crossing to reach its next major milestone and operate at a 70mph speed limit by the end of December.

"Snagging issues are normal with any major infrastructure project on this scale and complexity.

"Having closely monitored the bridge since its opening our contractors have informed us that this work is required around the bridge's expansion joints prior to moving to a 70mph speed limit."

He said the speed limit will be set at 40mph on both bridges while the work takes place.

"The benefit of the gradual move to motorway status for the Queensferry Crossing is that it allows these essential works to happen with the least amount of disruption possible," Yousaf said.

"Southbound traffic will use the Forth Road Bridge for the entire duration of the lane closures and northbound traffic will use the Queensferry Crossing.

"For the safety of road workers the speed limit will be 40mph on both bridges for the duration of the works."

He added: "It is important to also note this work is being carried out under the existing contract for the Queensferry Crossing and is therefore at no additional cost to the public purse."

 "I would like to thank travelling public for their patience while the complex process of switchover is ongoing and in particular during these upcoming works."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.