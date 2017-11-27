Man robbed of phone by two teenagers in 'brutal' attack

A passer-by intervened to help the victim and chase off the young men in Dalkeith.

Police: Hunt for two teenagers (file pic). STV

A man has been robbed of his mobile phone in a "brutal" attack.

The 31-year-old was chased by two teenagers as he walked along Lauder Road towards Dalkeith town centre at around 11.15pm on Friday.

The man was caught and assaulted but managed to escape the young men and run off towards Bruce Gardens.

They caught up with him at Waterfall Walk before assaulting him again and stealing his mobile phone.

The two teenagers ran off when a passer-by intervened to help the victim, who was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and released following treatment.

Police are appealing for information in a bid to trace the men involved.

Both suspects are white men, around 18, 5ft 8in and of a skinny build.

One of the men was wearing a grey hooded top, jeans and white trainers.

The second suspect had short dark hair and was wearing a dark blue or black hooded jacket, dark jeans and white trainers.

Detective inspector Stephen Morris, of Livingston CID, said: "This was a brutal attack by the suspects who pursued the victim in order to assault and rob him.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the Lauder Road area late on Friday evening who witnessed the incident or who recognises the description of the suspects to contact police.

"In particular I would appeal to the member of the public who assisted the victim and chased off the suspects to come forward to police as they may have vital information that can help with our investigations."

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Livingston CID via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.