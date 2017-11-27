Suspicious fire at Livingston Designer Outlet probed

A cardboard recycling compactor was totally destroyed, causing £18,000 of damage.

Shopping centre: Alarm raised at about 4.40am on Saturday. Google

A suspicious fire has caused around £18,000 of damage at a shopping centre.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following the incident at Livingston Designer Outlet at about 4.40am on Saturday.

A cardboard recyling compactor was set alight and totally destroyed outside the Lime Kiln restaurant but no buildings were affected.

The cost of the damage to the compactor is around £18,000 and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Lucy Mason from Livingston Police Station said: "This random and reckless act of destruction could have resulted in businesses being damaged and members of the public being put at risk had the fire spread.

"While no one was injured, the fire has resulted in an expensive piece of recycling equipment being destroyed and we are keen to hear from anyone who can assist with our investigation.

"If you saw anything suspicious around McArthur Glen during the early hours of Saturday morning then please contact police immediately."

Those with information can contact Livingston Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 991 of the November 25 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

