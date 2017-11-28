Woman suffers injuries in attack outside social club

The 20-year-old was assaulted in Easthouses, Midlothian, on November 18.

Hospital: The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary. ©: Richard Webb

A young woman suffered "extremely painful" injuries in an assault in Midlothian.

The 20-year-old suffered injuries to her face and body during the attack, which took place at an address on Lawfield Road in Easthouses on Thursday.

She was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where she received treatment.

Police investigating the assault are following a positive line of inquiry and are particularly keen to trace two potential witnesses to a previous disturbance between the victim and suspect outside Easthouses Miners Welfare and Social Club on Easthouses Road on Saturday, November 18.

Detective sergeant Ian Campbell from Dalkeith CID said: "The young woman has sustained some extremely painful injuries, which required medical attention and despite our positive line of inquiry, we wish to trace members of the public who can assist with our investigation.

"Anyone who seen or heard anything suspicious in Lawfield Road or who witnessed the disturbance outside the Easthouses Miners Club between 3pm and 7pm on November 18 should contact police immediately.

"Similarly, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation is also asked to get in touch."

Anyone with information have been asked to contact Dalkeith CID via 101.

