Pregnant pooch and puppies seek foster home for Christmas

English bull terrier Daisy, six, was found straying and heavily pregnant.

Daisy: She is now based at a rehoming centre in West Lothian.

A pregnant dog found wandering the streets after being abandoned is need of a foster home over the festive period.

English bull terrier Daisy, six, was found straying and heavily pregnant and was taken to the Dogs Trust's rehoming centre in West Calder, West Lothian.

She is due to give birth in the middle of December and the charity is calling on potential foster carers to come forward and give her a temporary home, along with her newborn puppies once they arrive.

Potential foster carers should have a keen interest in dog welfare and be able to provide plenty of support to the puppies, who will need significant additional care.

The Dogs Trust's foster scheme was developed to give dog lovers who are not in a position to adopt on a permanent basis the opportunity to do so temporarily and help dogs experience a home environment.

Stephen Thomson, the scheme's coordinator in West Calder, said: "We are urgently seeking a foster home where Daisy can get settled and be comfortable before giving birth.

"Daisy would be looking for a long-term foster placement until March 2018 where the puppies can be reared in a loving family home, which will give them the best start to life and allow Daisy to look after them comfortably.

"Potential foster families would need to be within a 30-minute drive from the West Calder rehoming centre and the foster home would need to be pet-free and have someone around most of the day.

"We are looking for someone with experience of caring for dogs and have a fully secure garden."

Anyone who is interested in becoming Daisy's foster carer is asked to call 0300 303 0292 or visit the Dog's Trust West Calder website.

Mr Thomson added: "Daisy is a very sweet, loving girl who enjoys a cuddle. She doesn't mind travelling in the car, enjoys her walks and especially likes being all snug and warm.

"She is not a fan of the rain or the cold so a warm, cosy foster home would be great for her and her babies."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.