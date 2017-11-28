Seven teenagers charged after 'brutal' attack on boy

The 15-year-old victim needed treatment for serious facial injuries in August.

Police: Attack took place in Mayfield (file pic). Deadline News

Seven teenagers have been charged over a "brutal and sustained attack" on a 15-year-old boy in Midlothian.

The victim needed treatment for serious facial injuries after the incident, which took place in Buckie Road, Mayfield, at about 9.25pm on August 4.

A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with the attack on August 18 and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on August 21.

Police Scotland said a further six males, aged between 13 and 19, have also been charged relating to the attack.

The 13-year-old will be referred to the Children's Reporter while the others will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector Michelle Ritchie, of Dalkeith Police Station, said: "This was a brutal and sustained attack which has left the victim scarred and an investigation has been ongoing since this took place.

"Violence will not be tolerated in our community and we will use all resources at our disposal to robustly investigate such incidents."

