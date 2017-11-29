Man seriously injured in collision between two Audis

The crash happened on the A68 in the Borders at about 7.15am on Wednesday.

Crash: Road was closed. Google 2017

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash left two people injured.

The crash was reported at around 7.15am on Wednesday on the A68 near Earlston in the Borders.

Police said an Audi A4 and an Audi A3 were involved.

A 26-year-old man was airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after suffering serious injuries.

A man in his 20s was taken to the Borders General Hospital with minor injuries.

Several specialist paramedic units were sent to the scene as police closed the road until 10.20am.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 7.12am to a road traffic collision on the A68.

"We dispatched three ambulances, two managers, Medic One, the Emergency Medical Retrieval Service and Helimed."

Anyone with information on the crash has been urged to contact police.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the road policing unit via 101, quoiting incident number 0384 of November 29."

