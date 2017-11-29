  • STV
  • MySTV

Canadian artist 'plagiarised' Fringe photos of comedians

STV

Derek Michael Besant allegedly passed off the images as residents of Calgary.

Underpass: Artist was paid around £12,000 for work.
Underpass: Artist was paid around £12,000 for work. SWNS

A public art installation in Canada will be removed after Edinburgh Festival Fringe comedians accused the artist of "plagiarising" their pictures.

Canadian artist Derek Michael Besant was paid 20,000 Canadian Dollars for staging the artwork, the equivalent of around £12,000.

The work includes 20 large portraits featuring blurred faces of people he claimed were residents of Calgary, where he has been active since the early 1970s.

A chance encounter led to accusations the images were actually taken from a 2015 brochure listing comedians performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, including Hardeep Singh Kohli.

Calgary is now removing the art installation from an underpass after performers complained it used photos of them without their permission.

Kurt Hanson, general manager of community services in Calgary, said authorities had been made aware of concerns over the installation.

He said: "The artist has said that we should remove the installation. We will be doing this and are considering our next steps."

Performers who took part in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2015 have accused Besant of being a "plagiarist".

One of the comedians, who recognised a picture taken of her in 2013, was London-based comic Bisha K Ali.

She said a photo of her was used without her or her photographer's permission in the art installation.

'It is ripping off artists and photographers who spent their time and money taking those for the Fringe.'
Bisha K Ali

The 28-year-old said: "My friend who lives in Canada sent me a picture and said they had been walking one day and noticed a piece of art that looked like me.

"I couldn't believe the coincidence - it was a picture of me that featured in a 2015 brochure from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

"It's plagiarism, and it is ripping off artists and photographers who spent their time and money taking those for the Fringe and creating the brochure."

She added: "The audacity of having 7ft portraits of comedians is unbelievable.

"It has been on display since 2015, he [Besant] probably thought no one would notice."

A spokesman for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said it would speak to Canadian authorities to "understand how this has occurred".

The art project, known as Snapshots, was installed in October 2015 at an underpass in Fourth Street, Calgary, and was meant to portray the lives of ordinary people who use the underpass.

Commissioned by Calgary's Planning, Development & Assessment department, the project featured large  images of slightly blurred faces with various short phrases printed over them.

"I live here" and "I walk to work" are some of the phrases laid over the photos.

At the time, Besant said: "The portraits represent a cross-section of what any downtown core of a big city reveals and conceals as the flow of occupants.

"The reference to Polaroid snapshots invites an immediacy... an intimacy, to what is a high traffic public art context.

"And between the hundred steps it takes to traverse this corridor, we might just come face-to-face with ourselves..."

Mr Besant has been approached for comment.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.