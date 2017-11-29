Scots doctor who saved thousands in Great War remembered

Elsie Inglis set up hospitals for wounded soldiers on front lines across Europe.

Elsie Inglis: Hundreds gathered 100 years on from her funeral. STV

Hundreds have gathered to mark 100 years since the funeral of Elsie Inglis, a pioneering doctor whose hospitals saved thousands of lives in the Great War.

Dr Inglis set up Scottish Women's Hospitals across Europe to treat wounded soldiers as the war raged on.

On Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Princess Royal were among hundreds who gathered for a special service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Relatives of Dr Inglis were also present at the ceremony, which heard reflections on her hospital work in Scotland as well as her service abroad.

At the outbreak of the First World War, Dr Inglis saw the conflict as an opportunity for women to demonstrate their medical skills.

The War Office told her "my good lady go home and sit still", as female medics were not permitted to serve in front-line hospitals.

She instead offered her services to Britain's allies and founded the Scottish Women's Hospitals movement, setting up facilities at front lines in countries including France, Greece and Serbia.

Alongside colleagues from the suffragist movement, she raised the equivalent of £53m and the hospitals served the war effort from 1914 to 1919. They were not formally disbanded until 1925.

She spent most of her wartime years in Serbia and her work there led to the doctor becoming known as the "Serbian mother from Scotland".

'At the age of 50 and with cancer, a health issue she kept from her colleagues, she set off on a remarkable journey.' Alan Cumming, historian

Amateur historian Alan Cumming has been researching the story of Dr Inglis and the Scottish Women's Hospitals for four years.

He said: "As a young doctor in the 1890s Elsie had worked tirelessly to improve maternity care for the women of Edinburgh.

"At the age of 50 and with cancer, a health issue she kept from her colleagues, she set off on a remarkable journey - often distressing and dangerous - to support her beloved Serbs wherever they needed her.

"A vigorous campaigner for votes for women, by this cause she also knew she would demonstrate the capabilities of women while doing her bit for the war effort."

He added: "It is very appropriate that we remember on the centenaries of her death and her funeral, the amazing achievements of Elsie and her 1500 colleagues that served with the Scottish Women's Hospitals."

Patricia Purdom, whose great-grandmother was a cousin of Dr Inglis, said: "I am very proud of Elsie Inglis and what she achieved and I am delighted that her memory is being recognised in these services.

"I would have loved to have met her and heard her stories first-hand.

"I remembered my father recalling her remarkable achievements when we would look through the family album and I'm very privileged to still have these photos today."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.