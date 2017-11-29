Round-the-world cyclist held for attack on police officer

Adelino Ferreira, who has been on the road since 1992, arrested on first day in Scotland.

Court: Ferreira admitted assaulting officer (file pic).

A cyclist who has travelled around the world for 25 years was arrested on the first day he arrived in Scotland.

Adelino Ferreira, 58, was placed on remand for three weeks after admitting assaulting a police officer in Perth.

The Portuguese national, who has been on the road since 1992, appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday after his arrest on Tuesday night.

The court was told that Ferreira, who carries out agricultural work to fund his travels, was involved in a violent incident with officers from Police Scotland within hours of his arrival.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing, and struggling with officers on South Methven Street, Perth, on November 28.

Ferreira also admitted assaulting a female police officer by spitting in her face during the same incident, with sentencing deferred for reports.

'He has travelled all over Europe. He arrived in Scotland yesterday.' Billy Somerville, defence solicitor

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said on Wednesday: "He has travelled for the last 15 years. He has worked on farms during local harvests. He has travelled all over Europe.

"He arrived in Scotland yesterday. He has no fixed abode and cannot provide the court with an address."

Ferreira told the court he was so drunk he could not remember anything about the incident with the police in Perth city centre.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Ferreira he had no option but to remand him in custody for the preparation of reports because he had nowhere to stay.

He will remain on remand at HMP Perth until December 20.

