At least one person injured in three-car smash on A9

The road was closed at Dunkeld following the crash shortly after 2pm on Wednesday.

Dunkeld: Oil and debris on road. Google 2017/STV

At least one person has been injured in a three-car smash on the A9.

The collision happened at The Hermitage in Dunkeld, Perth and Kinross, shortly after 2pm on Wednesday.

Offices closed the road until 4pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Lots of oil and debris were on the road."

