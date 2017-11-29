At least one person injured in three-car smash on A9
The road was closed at Dunkeld following the crash shortly after 2pm on Wednesday.
At least one person has been injured in a three-car smash on the A9.
The collision happened at The Hermitage in Dunkeld, Perth and Kinross, shortly after 2pm on Wednesday.
Offices closed the road until 4pm.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Lots of oil and debris were on the road."
