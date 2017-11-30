Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on M80 motorway
The crash happened about two miles south of Stirling at 3.45am on Thursday.
A pedestrian has died after being knocked down by a lorry on the M80.
The northbound carriageway of the road is closed and diversions are in place.
However, police have warned congestion is likely in the area on Thursday morning.
A spokesman said: "A fatal road traffic collision happened on the northbound carriageway of the M80 motorway about two miles south of Stirling involving a lorry and a pedestrian.
"The pedestrian has been pronounced dead.
"The northbound carriageway is currently closed and a full crash scene investigation is under way."
