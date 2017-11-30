Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on M80 motorway

The crash happened about two miles south of Stirling at 3.45am on Thursday.

Fatal crash: Collision has partly shut the M80 (file pic). ©STV

A pedestrian has died after being knocked down by a lorry on the M80.

The crash happened about two miles south of Stirling at 3.45am on Thursday.

The northbound carriageway of the road is closed and diversions are in place.

However, police have warned congestion is likely in the area on Thursday morning.

A spokesman said: "A fatal road traffic collision happened on the northbound carriageway of the M80 motorway about two miles south of Stirling involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian has been pronounced dead.

"The northbound carriageway is currently closed and a full crash scene investigation is under way."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.