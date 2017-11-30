Boeing airliner makes emergency landing in Scotland

The Etihad passenger plane diverted north of Shetland on Thursday morning.

An airliner flying from Los Angeles to Abu Dhabi has made an emergency landing in Scotland.

The Etihad Airways Boeing 777 diverted north of Shetland shortly before 10am on Thursday.

A passenger aboard had reported that he was suffering chest pain, it is understood.

The airliner touched down at Edinburgh Airport at around 10.05am.

The plane, which can carry up to 396 passengers, flew to Edinburgh over Scotland's east coast.



