Learner driver smashes lorry into railway bridge

The crash happened on Elgin Street in Dunfermline, Fife, at 1.25pm on Thursday.

Dunfermline: Roads have been closed. Fife Jammer Locations

A learner driver has smashed a lorry into a railway bridge.

The crash happened on Elgin Street in Dunfermline, Fife, at 1.25pm on Thursday.

Officers have closed Grange Road, Primrose Lane and Nethertown Broad Street.

No one has been injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are in the process of supporting the vehicle which is being recovered and have alerted Network Rail.

"The crash is likely to cause disruption to the rail network."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.