Learner driver smashes lorry into railway bridge
The crash happened on Elgin Street in Dunfermline, Fife, at 1.25pm on Thursday.
A learner driver has smashed a lorry into a railway bridge.
Officers have closed Grange Road, Primrose Lane and Nethertown Broad Street.
No one has been injured in the incident.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are in the process of supporting the vehicle which is being recovered and have alerted Network Rail.
"The crash is likely to cause disruption to the rail network."
