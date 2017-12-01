'End of an era' as Meadowbank Stadium to close its doors

The venue in Edinburgh was originally built for the 1970 Commonwealth Games.

Meadowbank: Hosted its second Commonwealth Games in 1986. PA Images

Meadowbank Stadium in Edinburgh will close its doors for the final time this weekend marking the "end of an era" for the city.

The stadium, on London Road, was built for the 1970 Commonwealth Games and has since been used as a multi-purpose sports facility.

It was also put to use as a concert venue from 2005-2007, hosting bands including Radiohead, Muse and the Foo Fighters.

The building will now be decommissioned to make way for a new "state-of-the-art" sports centre, expected to be up-and-running by 2020.

Edinburgh City Council vice-convener of culture Ian Campbell said: "It is the end of an era for Meadowbank and the start of a major redevelopment to support physical activity, health and well-being in Edinburgh.

"The old Meadowbank has been at the heart of sport in Edinburgh for almost half a century.

"It has been used by millions over the decades and I am sure that many people from all around the world who have passed through its doors will treasure memories of great sporting moments created within its walls."

June Peebles, chief executive of Edinburgh Leisure, said the new venue would "pick up where the old Meadowbank left off".

She added: "It will provide countless opportunities for generations to come to participate in physical activity and sport. New sporting memories will be created."

