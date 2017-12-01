Scot to stand trial accused of London Tube murder bid

Alan Alencar, of Edinburgh, is accused of pushing a man into the path of a train.

Tube: Alencar will face trial next year.

A Scottish man will face trial next year accused of attempting to murder a man by pushing him into the path of a London Tube train.

Alan Alencar, 29, of Northcote Street, Edinburgh, is alleged to have approached 55-year-old Alain Lesjongard from behind and shoved him in the back with both hands at Bayswater Underground Station.

Mr Lesjongard was seriously injured when the westbound district line train ran over him in central London at about 5pm on November 2.

Despite the driver applying the brakes, Mr Lesjongard was still hit.



He managed to crawl out from underneath the carriage and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Alencar is alleged to have walked away after pushing the man.

During a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday the case was adjourned until January 26, with a trial date set for April 23.

No plea was entered during the short hearing.

At a previous hearing, the defendant indicated through his defence counsel that he intended to plead not guilty to the offence.

