Diverted Queensferry Crossing drivers delayed after crash

Motorists travelling southbound are being redirected to the Forth Road Bridge.

Crash: Cars blocking bridge after collision (file pic). Traffic Scotland

Motorists diverted on to the Forth Road Bridge following of the partial closure of the Queensferry Crossing faced delays after a crash.

The £1.35bn bridge has been shut southbound for five days of resurfacing works and motorists travelling in that direction are being redirected to the older bridge.

However, a multi-car collision at around 10am on Friday left the Forth Road Bridge partially blocked southbound.

Nobody is believed to have been injured but tailbacks extended as far as Inverkeithing by 10.30am.

Various restrictions will be in place on the Queensferry Crossing until September 2018 while engineers fix a series of issues with the bridge, which opened in September.

Works began at 10pm on Thursday and are scheduled to end at 6am on Wednesday.

