Man jailed for petrol-bombing two homes in murder bid

Naveed Iqbal carried out the attacks after seeing a video of his brother being assaulted.

Jailed: Attacks could have had 'catastrophic consequences'.

A man who petrol-bombed two houses, leaving a teenager badly burned, has been jailed for 16 years.

Naveed Iqbal, 34, carried out the murder bid in Glenrothes, Fife after he saw a video of his brother being assaulted online.

The businessman, who runs a car repair firm, threw lit bottles filled with petrol through windows at homes on Alexander Road and Adrian Road on Tuesday, March 28.

A total of 13 people were forced to flee the houses, with a 16-year-old boy suffering burns to his chest and torso.

Police said a three-year-old girl was among those inside at the time of the attacks.

Iqbal, of Leven, Fife, was found guilty of attempted murder at the High Court in Glasgow and was jailed on Friday.

The court was told Iqbal's young brother had been assaulted at a McDonald's restaurant before the clip was posted online.

He carried out the two petrol-bomb attacks shortly before midnight within ten minutes of each other.

Police said his actions could have had "catastrophic consequences".

'He risked the lives of two families, as well as those of the residents living nearby.' DI Paul Dick

Detective inspector Paul Dick, of Glenrothes CID, said: "A teenage boy has been left permanently scarred as a result of Iqbal's actions which directly endangered the lives of 13 people, the youngest of which was a three-year-old girl.

"As a result of a thorough investigation which involved resources from CID, uniform officers and colleagues in forensics, Iqbal was identified as being responsible."

He added: "CCTV proved invaluable in this inquiry, as did the support of the local community. "Iqbal's actions could have had catastrophic consequences.

"He risked the lives of two families, as well as those of the residents living nearby, and we welcome this outcome."

Ryan Easton, 26, from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, had also faced the same charges as Iqbal but jurors returned not proven verdicts.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.