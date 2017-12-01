Meghan Markle delivers boost to Edinburgh handbag firm

Prince Harry's fiancee chose one of Strathberry's products for her first royal engagement.

Royal: The £455 handbag sold out after it was chosen by Meghan for her first royal engagement. PA

A handbag made by a small Scottish label has sold out after it was chosen by Meghan Markle for her first royal engagement.

Prince Harry's future wife carried a £455 Strathberry tricolour leather midi tote with dual top handles during the couple's visit to Nottingham on Friday.

Strathberry is based in Edinburgh and was founded just four years ago in 2013.

Its luxury leather products, which are handcrafted in Spain, are defined by its "clean lines and signature bar closure", the firm's website says.

'Forget the coat, we want Meghan Markle's handbag.' @CosmopolitanUK

A Strathberry spokeswoman said: "We are thrilled and honoured to see Meghan Markle carrying our Strathberry midi tote in tricolour burgundy/navy/vanilla.

"We are delighted at the news of her and Prince Harry's engagement, and wish them all the best for this exciting period.

"It was a fantastic surprise to see that Meghan selected one of our core Strathberry styles to carry on her first royal engagement. "

The company confirmed the bag has now sold out but said stocks will be replenished soon.

It was also well received on social media.

@CosmopolitanUK magazine declared: "Forget the coat, we want Meghan Markle's handbag".

It comes after the so-called Meghan effect provided a boost for another British accessories company.

London based Finlay & Co sold out of its Percy sunglasses after Ms Markle wore a pair at the Invictus Games in September.

Since then the firm, which was co-founded by David Lochhead from Aberdeen, has had a 1000% increase in website sales.

