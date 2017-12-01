Boy, 16, dies after being struck by lorry on M80

Kyle Templeton was pronounced dead at the scene near Dunipace in Stirlingshire.

M80: Pronounced dead at scene. Google 2017

A 16-year-old boy has died after being hit by a lorry on the M80.

Kyle Templeton died in the smash near Dunipace in Stirlingshire.

The teenager, from Denny near Falkirk, was pronounced dead at 3.45am on Thursday.

Sergeant David Ross said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Kyle's family and friends at this difficult time and officers continue to provide them with support and assistance.

"I would ask anyone with information that can help with our investigations to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

