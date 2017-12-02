Woman fighting for life after three-car crash on A9

The smash happened at Killiecrankie near Blair Atholl in Perthshire on Friday.

A9: She was airlifted to hospital. Google 2017/UK Emergency Aviation

A woman is fighting for her life after a three-car crash on the A9.

The smash happened at Killiecrankie near Blair Atholl in Perthshire.

The 67-year-old was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee in a critical condition following the crash at 3.20pm on Friday.

Officers closed the road for several hours before it was later reopened on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

