Tailbacks for miles as car crash closes stretch of A9
The smash happened just north of the Keir roundabout near Dunblane on Saturday.
A stretch of the A9 has been closed due to a crash, causing huge tailbacks.
The smash happened just north of the Keir roundabout near Dunblane at 12.30pm on Saturday.
Officers have closed the road heading northbound following the collision involving two cars.
Tailbacks for miles are being caused.
A Traffic Scotland spokesman said: "Traffic is slow in the area and debris is on the road."
