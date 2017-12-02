Tynecastle evacuated ahead of Hearts v Hamilton match

Kick-off was delayed after players, staff and fans had to leave the stadium.

Tynecastle: Kick-off has been delayed after alert. Jamie Devlin

Tynecastle was evacuated ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash between Hearts and Hamilton.

The alarm was raised shortly before 2pm on Saturday.

Players, staff and supporters were evacuated and were forced to wait outside the stadium.

Kick-off has been delayed until 3.15pm.

