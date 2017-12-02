Tynecastle evacuated ahead of Hearts v Hamilton match
Kick-off was delayed after players, staff and fans had to leave the stadium.
Tynecastle was evacuated ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash between Hearts and Hamilton.
The alarm was raised shortly before 2pm on Saturday.
Players, staff and supporters were evacuated and were forced to wait outside the stadium.
Kick-off has been delayed until 3.15pm.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.