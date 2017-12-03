Driver flees scene after car careers down embankment

Emergency services were called to the A92 at Crossgates in Fife on Sunday.

A92: Road was closed by police. Fife Jammer Locations/Traffic Scotland

A driver has fled after a car careered down an embankment.

Emergency services were called to the A92 at Crossgates in Fife shortly after 8.30am on Sunday.

A car was discovered down an embankment, resulting in the driver leaving the scene.

Officers closed a stretch of the road while the vehicle was recovered.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The car was discovered down an embankment but there was no driver.

"We were not required further and passed the incident over to Police Scotland."

