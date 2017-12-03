Scots trains cancelled as London Euston forced to shut

Edinburgh and Glasgow services have been affected after overhead wires were damaged.

Delays: Passengers can use tickets on Monday. PA

Scots passengers are facing disruption after trains in and out of London Euston were cancelled.

Edinburgh and Glasgow services to and from the station have been affected after more than 500m of overhead wires were damaged.

Services were not expected to run until midday on Sunday after all the lines were closed.

Passengers with tickets to travel on Sunday have been told they will be accepted on Monday instead.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "Once all lines have reopened, it is anticipated that disruption to journeys will continue until the end of service due to train crew and trains in the wrong locations.

"Trains that do run are expected to be busier than normal, so travel should be considered for later in the day or on Monday where possible."

