Family in plea to find missing man with crutches
Dawid Michel Wilkolek, from Bathgate in West Lothian, was last seen on Wednesday.
A search has been launched to find a missing man with crutches.
Dawid Michel Wilkolek, from Boghall in Bathgate, West Lothian, was last seen on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old is 5ft 9in and has a tattoo of a wolf on his left arm.
He also walks with a limp and has crutches.
Inspector Darren Cook said: "It is unusual for Dawid to leave the area without telling friends or family and they are now growing concerned for his welfare.
"They are worried about Dawid and just want to know he is safe and well."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
