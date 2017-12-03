Family in plea to find missing man with crutches

Dawid Michel Wilkolek, from Bathgate in West Lothian, was last seen on Wednesday.

Missing: He walks with a limp.

A search has been launched to find a missing man with crutches.

Dawid Michel Wilkolek, from Boghall in Bathgate, West Lothian, was last seen on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old is 5ft 9in and has a tattoo of a wolf on his left arm.

He also walks with a limp and has crutches.

Inspector Darren Cook said: "It is unusual for Dawid to leave the area without telling friends or family and they are now growing concerned for his welfare.

"They are worried about Dawid and just want to know he is safe and well."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.