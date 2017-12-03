Body discovered in woods during search for missing man

Dawid Wilkolek was reported missing from Bathgate in West Lothian on Wednesday.

Dawid Wilkolek: Search stood down.

A body has been found in woods in the search for a missing man.

Dawid Wilkolek was reported missing from Boghall in Bathgate, West Lothian, on Wednesday.

The body was discovered in nearby woods during a search for the 23-year-old.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The search for missing man Dawid Wilkolek from Bathgate has been stood down after the discovery of a body in nearby woods.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place.

"The family are being kept informed."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.