Body discovered in woods during search for missing man
Dawid Wilkolek was reported missing from Bathgate in West Lothian on Wednesday.
A body has been found in woods in the search for a missing man.
Dawid Wilkolek was reported missing from Boghall in Bathgate, West Lothian, on Wednesday.
The body was discovered in nearby woods during a search for the 23-year-old.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The search for missing man Dawid Wilkolek from Bathgate has been stood down after the discovery of a body in nearby woods.
"Formal identification has not yet taken place.
"The family are being kept informed."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.