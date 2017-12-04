  • STV
International brand Yotel to open first hotel in Scotland

STV

The company has announced it is moving into Erskine House on Queen Street in Edinburgh.

Artist's impression: The hi-tech hotel will feature 'technowalls' and adjustable mood lighting.
International brand Yotel is to open its first hotel in Scotland, which it says will provide an alternative to "traditional" offerings.

Yotel's hi-tech city centre hotel, which is due to open in 2019, will be at Erskine House on Queen Street in Edinburgh.

The firm said its 280 "cabins" will offer technology-driven experiences including a "technowall" with adjustable mood lighting.

Yotel, owned by the Starwood Capital Group, already operates in London, Paris, New York, Boston and Singapore.

Hubert Viriot, chief executive of Yotel, said: "Edinburgh is both a popular tourist and business hub and our new hotel will be a great addition to the city, appealing to both markets.

"Our contemporary and playful design together with technology-driven experiences will offer an exciting alternative to the current mostly traditional offering.

"Yotel is on a rapid expansion path and the announcement of our Edinburgh City hotel plays an integral part in our future plans in Scotland and the rest of the globe."

Yotel chief executive Hubert Viriot

Each "cabin" will feature a "technowall" with adjustable mood lighting, smart TVs for easy connectivity to electronic devices and an adjustable "smartbed".

A two-storey screening room and destination bar fronting Queen Street and club lounge concept are also promised.

The project is in the development stages and marks the first use of the £185m investment involving Yotel and an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group in September.

The project will be designed by Edinburgh-based Fletcher Joseph Architects and global interior designer, Aedas with construction by ISG.

Cody Bradshaw, managing director and head of European hotels at Starwood Capital Group, said: "We've leveraged our in-house expertise in site acquisition, planning and redevelopment to find the perfect building in Edinburgh for our first Yotel project and are delighted to help this distinctive brand make their debut in Scotland.

"We've brought in a local architect to incorporate elements of the surrounding area, while in keeping with the innovative spirit of the Yotel brand, with the aim of creating something truly unique in this local market."

