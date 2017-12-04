Boy, 11, injured in crash between car and pickup truck

Two drivers were also taken to hospital after the collision at Carlops, Borders.

A702: Head-on crash leaves three injured.

An 11-year-old boy and two drivers have been injured in a head-on crash between a car and a pickup truck.

The crash took place on the A702 in Carlops in the Borders at around 4.20pm on Saturday.

A BMW 320 travelling north collided with a Ford Ranger travelling in the opposite direction near Rutherford Gardens.

The 34-year-old man who had been driving the BMW was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a number of serious injuries but is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

A 57-year-old man who was driving the Ford suffered extensive injuries and is in a serious condition in the same hospital.

An 11-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Ford, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh suffering from chest and abdomen injuries.

Sergeant Neil Inglis from the road policing unit at Galashiels said: "This collision has resulted in serious injuries to the vehicle occupants and we are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"If you were on the A702 on Saturday, December 2, and witnessed what happened then please contact police immediately.

"Members of the public should also get in touch if they have any other information relevant to this investigation."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Road Policing Unit at Galashiels on 101, quoting number 2571 of December 2.

