Man found lying seriously injured on road near moped

A passer-by found the 36-year-old man with head and facial injuries in Edinburgh.

Police: Yamaha moped found nearby. Google 2017

A man was found lying injured on the road near a moped in an incident police are treating as a suspected road crash.

A passer-by found the 36-year-old man lying on Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh, at about 3.10am on Sunday.

The man had suffered several serious injuries to his face and head and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

A Yamaha NS50 moped was found lying on a path nearby the man and police say they are investigating whether or not it is linked to his injuries.

Inspector Roger Park said: "At this time, it is unclear whether the moped, or any other vehicle for that matter, played a direct part in the man sustaining his injuries.

"As such we are keen to hear from anyone who was in Oxgangs Road North during the evening of Saturday, December 2, or early hours of Sunday, December 3, and witnessed what happened.

"Please also get in touch if you have any other information relevant to this ongoing investigation."

Those with information can contact the road policing unit in Edinburgh via 101, quoting incident number 733 of December 3.

