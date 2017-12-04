  • STV
Landfill search for Corrie McKeague to end by Christmas

The RAF gunner from Fife was last seen after a night out in Suffolk in September 2016.

Corrie McKeague: Missing since night out with friends.
The landfill search for missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague is expected to finish by Christmas.

Mr McKeague from Fife was last seen walking through Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016 after a night out with friends.

It is thought he may have climbed into a waste bin and been carried away, prompting a five-month search of the landfill site at Milton near Cambridge.

The search was called off in July after no evidence of his body was found but it began again in October in another area of the landfill.

Suffolk Police said the search is "progressing well" with work to continue until mid-December.

Mr McKeague, who is from Dunfermline, was based at RAF Honington in Suffolk, was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am on September 24 last year.

A bin lorry was seen on CCTV near Brentgovel Street in Bury St Edmunds around the time Mr McKeague was last seen.

It took a route which appeared to coincide with the movements of his mobile phone.

The lorry linked to Mr McKeague's disappearance was initially thought to have collected a 24lb but police said it was later found to be almost 16 stone.

A police spokeswoman said: "The search at Milton landfill is progressing well, with continuing review of processes to ensure nothing is missed.

"It is recognised that whilst the designated search area remains the same, timescales are not set in stone and subject to many variables.

"It is currently anticipated that the search may progress through to early-mid December. We continue to engage with the family to keep them fully informed."

A review of Suffolk Police's investigation earlier this year said the force had "explored all reasonable lines of inquiry".

Mr McKeague's girlfriend, April Oliver, announced in June that the missing serviceman had become a father.

