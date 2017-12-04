Giant advent calendar takes over landmark building

Scenes from Edinburgh's past have been projected on to General Register House.

Advent calendar: General Register House on Princes Street. Adam Robertson Photography

A landmark building in Edinburgh has been turned into a giant advent calendar for Christmas.

Scenes from the city's past are being projected on to General Register House on Princes Street each evening until Christmas.

The first scenes were projected on Friday evening, with each display lasting up to ten minutes at random times each hour.

The scenes include the construction of the Scott Monument, the opening of the Scottish Parliament and the ascent of the first air balloon in the UK.

Organisers Underbelly commissioned Double Take Projections for the event, which takes place at the home of the National Records of Scotland.

Steven McConnachie, director of Double Take Projections, said: "Many are familiar with Edinburgh's rich history and folklore, renowned architecture and classical beauty.

"Although every nook and cranny has a story to tell, some stories are told more than others."

City: Scenes 'share Edinburgh's memories'.

He continued: "Using imagery sourced from Edinburgh's archives, this projection mapping show presents Edinburgh's giant advent calendar, telling stories of Edinburgh's past, using the facade of this iconic Edinburgh landmark as its canvas.

"We are thrilled to be involved with this project and share Edinburgh's memories this Christmas."

Christmas: 'A glimpse of winters gone by.'

Charlie Wood, director at Underbelly, said: "As we reach the end of Scotland's Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology we wanted to share some of Scotland's fascinating winter history on an iconic and spectacular building which houses Scotland's national records.

"Passers-by every evening will be treated to a Christmas treat with a glimpse of winters gone by."

Show: Projections at random times each hour. Roberto Ricciutti

Tim Ellis, chief executive of National Records of Scotland, said: "Every year thousands of people come to General Register House to search our records and find out more about their families and about Scotland's people and history.

"We're delighted to share our building for Edinburgh's giant advent calendar and give people a glimpse of just some of the treasures we hold."

