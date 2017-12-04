  • STV
  • MySTV

Giant advent calendar takes over landmark building

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Scenes from Edinburgh's past have been projected on to General Register House.

Advent calendar: General Register House on Princes Street.
Advent calendar: General Register House on Princes Street. Adam Robertson Photography

A landmark building in Edinburgh has been turned into a giant advent calendar for Christmas.

Scenes from the city's past are being projected on to General Register House on Princes Street each evening until Christmas.

The first scenes were projected on Friday evening, with each display lasting up to ten minutes at random times each hour.

The scenes include the construction of the Scott Monument, the opening of the Scottish Parliament and the ascent of the first air balloon in the UK.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3vQByjMjy0 | youtube

Organisers Underbelly commissioned Double Take Projections for the event, which takes place at the home of the National Records of Scotland.

Steven McConnachie, director of Double Take Projections, said: "Many are familiar with Edinburgh's rich history and folklore, renowned architecture and classical beauty.

"Although every nook and cranny has a story to tell, some stories are told more than others."

City: Scenes 'share Edinburgh's memories'.
City: Scenes 'share Edinburgh's memories'.

He continued: "Using imagery sourced from Edinburgh's archives, this projection mapping show presents Edinburgh's giant advent calendar, telling stories of Edinburgh's past, using the facade of this iconic Edinburgh landmark as its canvas.

"We are thrilled to be involved with this project and share Edinburgh's memories this Christmas."

Christmas: 'A glimpse of winters gone by.'
Christmas: 'A glimpse of winters gone by.'

Charlie Wood, director at Underbelly, said: "As we reach the end of Scotland's Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology we wanted to share some of Scotland's fascinating winter history on an iconic and spectacular building which houses Scotland's national records.

"Passers-by every evening will be treated to a Christmas treat with a glimpse of winters gone by."

Show: Projections at random times each hour.
Show: Projections at random times each hour. Roberto Ricciutti

Tim Ellis, chief executive of National Records of Scotland, said: "Every year thousands of people come to General Register House to search our records and find out more about their families and about Scotland's people and history.

"We're delighted to share our building for Edinburgh's giant advent calendar and give people a glimpse of just some of the treasures we hold."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.