Queensferry Crossing work halted due to poor weather 

Paul O'Hare

Transport: The Queensferry Crossing is more than 1.7 miles long and cost £1.35bn. Jane Barlow/PA

Works on the Queensferry Crossing have been halted as predicted poor weather means the Forth Road Bridge would have to shut at peak times.

The new £1.35bn bridge was closed to southbound traffic last week to allow for snagging works.

But the Scottish Government confirmed the restrictions will be lifted by 6am on Tuesday.

The move comes as the weather forecast for the next few days suggests peak time restrictions would be required on the diversion route over the Forth Road Bridge.

As a result, the Queensferry Crossing lane closures will be lifted during the day with the work being completed off-peak, but only at night, for the remainder of this week.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf confirmed the programme of snagging work is progressing well and remains on target for the increase in the speed limit to 70mph by the end of December.

Yousaf said: "I would like to thank the travelling public for their patience while this work has been underway.

"With the weather set to deteriorate over the coming days and with significant progress having been made on the snagging work we have decided to reprofile the work on the Queensferry Crossing, opening it to all traffic tomorrow (Tuesday), to ensure that traffic continues to move across the Forth despite the weather."

'The snagging work remains on programme and we are on course to increase the speed limit on the bridge to 70 mph by the end of the month.'
Humza Yousaf

Yousaf said an increased risk of high winds at peak time could result in the need to restrict traffic using the bridge.

He added: "Given how important this time of year is to both businesses and the community, we have decided to reopen the Queensferry Crossing in both directions overnight on December 4 in order to avoid peak time disruption.

"The snagging work remains on programme and we are on course to increase the speed limit on the bridge to 70 mph by the end of the month."

Contractors have been carrying out the "snagging works", which involve lifting the surface of the bridge around certain expansion joints, at no extra cost to the tax payer.

During the closure, southbound traffic has been using the Forth Road Bridge and northbound traffic has used the Queensferry Crossing.

The decision to shut the carriageway came just three months after the bridge was officially opened to great fanfare.

It was formally opened by the Queen, who hailed the new structure as "breathtaking" on September 4, while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described its construction as an "outstanding achievement".

Transport officials have said more lane restrictions could be expected on the crossing over the next 10 months, but are likely to be carried out in a way to minimise disruption.

Delays outside the normal peak periods are not expected but drivers are advised to plan ahead and take account of traffic information before setting off.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.