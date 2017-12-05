Five companies charged after Legionnaires' outbreak

Four people died and there were 92 cases of Legionella bacteria found in 2012.

Edinburgh: North British Distillery named in charges.

Five companies have been charged following an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Edinburgh.

The firms were charged under the Health and Safety at Work Act in connection with the outbreak around Wheatfield Road in Gorgie.

Four people died and there were 92 detected cases of Legionella bacteria in the summer of 2012.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, representatives of the companies denied the charge.

The North British Distillery Company Ltd, Macfarlan Smith Ltd, Ashland Industries UK Ltd, Pera Services Ltd and Chemtech Consultancy Ltd were listed on the charge.

It is alleged the companies failed to ensure the safety of employees and members of the public from the risk of exposure to Legionella bacteria from cooling towers at property on Wheatfield Road.

The charge relates to a four-year period between 2009 and 2013.

Sheriff Alison Stirling was told the trial could last up to 12 weeks.

A further first diet will be held on January 25 next year. No date was set for the trial.

