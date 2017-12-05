Charity staff furious as windows smashed twice in month

Fife Society for the Blind in Kirkcaldy was targeted in mid-November and again on Monday.

Charity staff have been left disgusted after vandals smashed their office windows twice in less than a month.

Fife Society for the Blind in Kirkcaldy was targeted in mid-November and again on Monday night.

On each occasion, the windows of its Wilson Avenue office were broken by the vandals.

The charity said the cost to repair the damage caused by the two acts of vandalism is likely to run into four figures.

Police have been notified and the society has warned it will press charges against anyone caught damaging their premises.

Carl Hodson, the charity's chief executive, said: "We are all upset that, for a second time, it appears that these young people think it is OK to break windows in our building. That's five in total that have had to be replaced.

"That may mean nothing to them but for us it's money being spent that we don't have and has to come from elsewhere.

"Every penny we raise goes to helping people with sight impairment and repairing this many vandalised windows wasn't in our budget."

He added: "Our CCTV caught them doing this at 9.45pm so if they think it was a laugh doing this I suggest they think again.

"We will press charges against anyone caught damaging the building in any way."

The society was founded in the town 152 years ago and works to make life with a sight loss easier and to allow blind and partially sighted people to be independent.

