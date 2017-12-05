Pair admit seriously injuring young boy in hit-and-run

Conor Whalen and Marc Miller fled after hitting the ten-year-old with a motorbike in Edinburgh.

Investigation: Whalen and Miller will be sentenced at a future date.

Two men have admitted leaving a ten-year-old boy seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Edinburgh.

Conor Whalen, 20, pled guilty to injuring the boy while riding a motorbike on Ferry Road on Saturday, August 19.

Marc Miller, aged 22, pled guilty to driving in a dangerous manner before the incident.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard Whalen and Miller fled the scene in the wake of the collision, leaving others to tend to the injured child.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children for treatment. He has since returned home where he continues to recover from his injuries.

Whalen and Miller will return to court at a future date for sentencing.

Detective inspector Graham Grant of Corstorphine CID said: "Conor Whalen and Marc Miller's actions resulted in a ten-year-old boy sustaining serious injuries which will take a significant period of time to overcome.

"This was a major investigation which has thankfully resulted in Whalen and Miller both submitting early pleas and sparing a child the trauma of a trial.

"I also want to pay tribute to the ten-year-old's bravery throughout this process and wish him well as he continues his recovery.

"I hope this plea will bring a degree of closure to him and his family and allow them to move forward with their lives."

