Man detained after woman raped in city centre close

Police cordoned off Fleshmarket Close after attack on 44-year-old victim.

Fleshmarket Close: Police appeal for information over attack. Jonathon Fowler

Police are investigating after a woman was raped in Edinburgh city centre.

Fleshmarket Close has been cordoned off following the attack around 4.30am on Wednesday.

A man has been detained in connection with the attack on the 44-year-old woman.

Officers have asked anyone with information to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a report of serious sexual assault on a 44-year-old woman.

"The incident happened sometime around 4.30am on Wednesday, December 6, in the High Street area.

"A man is currently detained in connection with this inquiry, however, anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation is asked to contact police immediately."

