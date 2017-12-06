Four in hospital after chemical leak at seafood factory
Workers evacuated after alarm was raised at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.
Four people were taken to hospital after a suspected chemical leak at a seafood factory.
Emergency services were called to Macrae Edinburgh in Livingston, West Lothian, at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.
Workers within the building, part of Young's Seafood, were evacuated after the alarm was raised.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We dispatched one ambulance, a manager and our special operations response team to the scene. Two patients were transported to St John's Hospital."
She added a further two took themselves to seek treatment.
