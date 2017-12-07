Schoolboy suffers serious head injury in rugby final

The teenager was treated by on-site doctors before being taken to hospital.

Murrayfield: Schoolboy was injured during final. SNS

A teenage rugby player has suffered a serious head injury during a cup final.

The schoolboy was playing for Stewart's Melville at the under-16 Schools Cup Final at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Wednesday night when he was seriously injured.

He was treated by three on-site doctors at the stadium before being taken to hospital.

The Scottish Rugby Union said it was in contact with both the school and medics.

In a statement they said: "A Stewart's-Melville player was treated for a serious head injury at the Schools Cup Final at BT Murrayfield.

"He was attended by three on-site doctors and subsequently transferred by ambulance to hospital for further assessment.

"Scottish Rugby is in contact with both the school and relevant medical professionals at this time and will not be making any further statement until a clearer outcome of the injury is known."

Stewart's Melville were playing against George Watson's College in the final.

