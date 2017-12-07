Man charged with rape of woman in city centre close

Fleshmarket Close in Edinburgh was cordoned off after alleged attack on 44-year-old victim.

Close: Man, 24, arrested. STV

A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Edinburgh city centre.

Fleshmarket Close, off the Royal Mile, was cordoned off on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, police said a 24-year-old man had been arrested over the alleged attack on the 44-year-old-woman.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh can confirm that a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a 44-year-old woman.

"The incident happened around 3am on Wednesday, December 6, in the High Street area."

