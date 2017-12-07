Professor charged with sexual and physical assaults

Kevin O'Gorman was a management and business history academic at Heriot-Watt University.

University: Professor was dismissed. © Walter Baxter

A university professor has been charged with sexual and physical assaults over a 12-year period.

Kevin O'Gorman, a former management and business history academic at Heriot-Watt University, has been charged in connection with alleged assaults in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The 44-year-old is due to appear in court in January.

The alleged incidents are understood to date back to 2005.

It emerged last month that Prof O'Gorman had been dismissed from Heriot-Watt University following an internal investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with non-recent physical and sexual assaults, which took place in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

"He will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on January 5, 2018."

