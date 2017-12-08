Shopkeeper 'lucky to have thumbs' after knife attack

Daniel Fraser assaulted Nasif Aslam outside his store in Leith, Edinburgh.

Court: Fraser jailed for five years and three months (file pic).

A knife attacker left a shopkeeper "lucky to still have use of his thumbs".

Daniel Fraser attacked Nasif Aslam after pouncing on him outside his store on Ferry Road in Leith, Edinburgh, on August 11.

Mr Aslam was cleaning rubbish in the street when Fraser stormed up stating: "What have you been saying?"

He was taken to hospital with serious hand injuries, with the High Court in Glasgow hearing the victim was badly hurt as he tried to grab the knife from Fraser.

Prosecutor Maryam Labaki said medics were of the opinion Mr Aslam was "fortunate to still have the use of his thumbs".

Fraser was jailed for five years and three months on Friday for the attack.

Lord Mulholland said the jail term would have been seven years but for his guilty plea.

