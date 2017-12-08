Hundreds of pupils evacuated as fire rips through school

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at Cairneyhill Primary School in Dunfermline.

Fire: More than 30 firefighters at the scene. Liam Mason

More than 200 pupils have been evacuated as a fire ripped through a primary school.

The blaze broke out at Cairneyhill Primary School in Dunfermline, Fife, shortly after 1pm on Friday.

The fire service said the building was "well alight" and more than 30 firefighters were tackling the flames.

Fife Council confirmed all pupils and staff had been evacuated to a nearby church.

The school has a roll of 222 pupils.

Blaze: Pupils at nearby church. Liam Mason

The council said: "You might have heard that there's a fire at Cairneyhill Primary School. Please be assured all pupils and staff are safe and well.



"The school has been evacuated to the church hall. A group call message has been sent to all parents asking them to collect their children from the church hall please."

A spokesman for the fire service said: "More than 30 firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire within a school building on Northbank Road, Dunfermline.

"Operations Control mobilised seven appliances after the alarm was raised at 1.03pm on Friday, December 8.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using high powered hoses to tackle the flames."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.