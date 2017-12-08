  • STV
  • MySTV

Thousands prepare for sleepout to help homeless people

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Fundraisers hope to hit a target of £4m at the Sleep in the Park event in Edinburgh.

Thousands of people are preparing to take part in a charity sleepout in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh.

Money raised from the Sleep in the Park event on Saturday night will be used to help find a solution for homelessness.

Organisers Social Bite have set a target of raising £4m to provide accommodation for rough sleepers.

A star-studded line up including Liam Gallagher and Deacon Blue will entertain the fundraisers.

Scottish Government ministers John Swinney, Angela Constance and Kevin Stewart will be among 9000 taking part.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1401122-charity-sleepout-to-fund-permanent-solution-for-homeless/ | default

The moderator of the Church of Scotland's general assembly, Dr Derek Browning, will be also be sleeping out.

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as -5C on Saturday night.

Last year's sleepout raised money towards a village to provide accommodation for homeless people in Edinburgh.

Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn said the event was an opportunity for people from all walks of life to discuss the issue of homelessness.

He said: "If we all put our heads together and collaborate as a country and as a society it's something we can do something really meaningful about."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1403523-diggers-move-in-at-site-of-village-for-homeless-people/ | default

Dr Browning said: "Social Bite hopes that by raising funds and working together, the people of Scotland will create such an impetus that homelessness will be eradicated over a five-year period.

"The aim is not only to find provision for housing, but also to provide rehabilitation, job opportunities and support that will help people get back on their feet and find their place within society.

"The hope is that the many charities who work in these areas might also link up to provide ongoing support and care."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.