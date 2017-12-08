Thousands prepare for sleepout to help homeless people

Fundraisers hope to hit a target of £4m at the Sleep in the Park event in Edinburgh.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5648740422001-rough-sleepers.jpg" />

Thousands of people are preparing to take part in a charity sleepout in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh.

Money raised from the Sleep in the Park event on Saturday night will be used to help find a solution for homelessness.

Organisers Social Bite have set a target of raising £4m to provide accommodation for rough sleepers.

A star-studded line up including Liam Gallagher and Deacon Blue will entertain the fundraisers.

Scottish Government ministers John Swinney, Angela Constance and Kevin Stewart will be among 9000 taking part.

The moderator of the Church of Scotland's general assembly, Dr Derek Browning, will be also be sleeping out.

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as -5C on Saturday night.

Last year's sleepout raised money towards a village to provide accommodation for homeless people in Edinburgh.

Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn said the event was an opportunity for people from all walks of life to discuss the issue of homelessness.

He said: "If we all put our heads together and collaborate as a country and as a society it's something we can do something really meaningful about."

Dr Browning said: "Social Bite hopes that by raising funds and working together, the people of Scotland will create such an impetus that homelessness will be eradicated over a five-year period.

"The aim is not only to find provision for housing, but also to provide rehabilitation, job opportunities and support that will help people get back on their feet and find their place within society.

"The hope is that the many charities who work in these areas might also link up to provide ongoing support and care."

