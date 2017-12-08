Man in court charged with rape of woman in city centre
Shane McDonald, 24, remanded in custody after alleged sexual assault in Edinburgh.
A man has appeared in court charged with raping a woman in Edinburgh.
Shane McDonald, 24, made a brief appearance before Sheriff Norman McFadyen on Friday.
The case was continued for further inquiry and McDonald was remanded in custody.
His appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court comes after a 44-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Fleshmarket Close, off the Royal Mile, early on Wednesday.
