Man in court charged with rape of woman in city centre

Shane McDonald, 24, remanded in custody after alleged sexual assault in Edinburgh.

Fleshmarket Close: Police at the scene. STV

A man has appeared in court charged with raping a woman in Edinburgh.

Shane McDonald, 24, made a brief appearance before Sheriff Norman McFadyen on Friday.

The case was continued for further inquiry and McDonald was remanded in custody.

His appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court comes after a 44-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Fleshmarket Close, off the Royal Mile, early on Wednesday.

