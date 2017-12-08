Primary school partially destroyed after huge blaze

The fire broke out inside a classroom at Cairneyhill Primary School in Dunfermline.

Fire: More than 30 firefighters at the scene. Liam Mason

Part of a primary school has been destroyed after a fire tore through the building.

The blaze broke out in a classroom at Cairneyhill Primary School in Dunfermline, Fife, at about 1pm on Friday.

More than 200 pupils were evacuated after the fire broke out.

The infant school was destroyed in the blaze, while the nursery and upper school are thought to have escaped much of the damage.

Pupils were taken to a nearby church. Liam Mason

Staff led pupils to safety in a nearby church after the alarm was raised.

At the height of the blaze, around 30 firefighters were at the scene.

Crews remained at the scene on Friday evening dampening down flames as police warned residents to stay away from the area.

The school will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday, and council officials will decide on any further closures next week.

Chief inspector Irene Ralston, area commander for west Fife, said: "We are asking the public avoid the area where possible as emergency services deal with this incident.

"Fortunately all staff and pupils were evacuated safely and we continue to support our partners as the fire is extinguished."

Infant school gutted by flames. STV

A fire service spokesman said: "More than 30 firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire which has taken hold within a school building on Northbank Road, Dunfermline.

"Operations Control mobilised a total of seven appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 1.03pm on Friday, December 8."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.